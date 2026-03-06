Friday, March 06, 2026 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Stainless flags possible shipment delays to West Asia amid conflict

Jindal Stainless flags possible shipment delays to West Asia amid conflict

The country's biggest stainless steel producer said West Asia accounted for a small share of its export market but that the company remained committed to serving the region

The company was closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation and was prepared to ensure minimal disruption to its supply chain and operations

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 2:28 PM IST
India's Jindal Stainless said on Friday there may be some ​delays in steel shipments to the Middle East ​in the near term due to the conflict ‌in the region.

The country's biggest stainless steel producer said West Asia accounted for a small share of its export market but that the company remained committed to serving the region.

"Given the escalating conditions, there may be some delays in shipment arrivals in the near term, due to extended transit timelines across certain international shipping routes and air spaces," Abhyuday Jindal, ‌managing director of Jindal Stainless, told Reuters.

He said it was premature to comment on any kind of surcharges.

 

The company was closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation and was prepared to ensure minimal disruption to its supply chain and operations, Jindal said.

"One focus area currently is the ​availability of certain industrial gases and raw materials, such as limestone and ‌dolomite, sourced from the (Middle East)," Jindal added, saying that while the company maintained adequate inventory levels, they ​were ‌prepared to tap other sourcing options to prevent any impact ‌on production.

Some steel companies are also bracing to pay higher prices for gas.

Reuters reported on Thursday that India's ‌Adani ​Total Gas has ​sharply raised prices for supplies to industrial clients, citing lower availability of gas due to the conflict ‌in the ​Middle East.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

