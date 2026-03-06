Friday, March 06, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SpiceJet to operate 14 UAE flights to bring back stranded citizens today

Photo: Pexels

The escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran have significantly impacted flight operations due to airspace closures | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 2:21 PM IST
SpiceJet will operate 14 special flights from the UAE on Friday to bring passengers who have been stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

Indian carriers cancelled 281 international flights on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, and the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region.

In the last three days, SpiceJet said it has operated 25 special flights from the UAE to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

On Friday, the carrier will operate 9 flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, 4 services to Delhi and 1 from Dubai to Pune, according to a statement.

The escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran have significantly impacted flight operations due to airspace closures.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SpiceJet SpiceJet Jet Airways India-UAE UAE Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

