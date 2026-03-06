SpiceJet to operate 14 UAE flights to bring back stranded citizens today
In the last three days, SpiceJet said it has operated 25 special flights from the UAE to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi
SpiceJet will operate 14 special flights from the UAE on Friday to bring passengers who have been stranded due to the Middle East conflict.
Indian carriers cancelled 281 international flights on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, and the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region.
On Friday, the carrier will operate 9 flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, 4 services to Delhi and 1 from Dubai to Pune, according to a statement.
The escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran have significantly impacted flight operations due to airspace closures.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:21 PM IST