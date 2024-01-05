Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jindal Stainless seeks zero customs duty on ferro nickel, ferro molybdenum

Jindal Stainless on Friday said it has sought continuation of zero customs duty on stainless steel scrap, steel scrap and pure nickel.

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless on Friday said it has sought continuation of zero customs duty on stainless steel scrap, steel scrap and pure nickel.
"As we approach the Union Budget for 2024-25, we request continued support from the Ministry of Steel. In particular, we propose a long-term exemption of basic customs duty on ferro nickel and ferro molybdenum to ensure the industry's access to this important raw material at competitive rates.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Additionally, we advocate for the continuation of zero customs duty on stainless steel scrap and steel scrap, besides pure nickel," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said in a statement.
The present customs duty on ferro nickel is 2.5 per cent while in the case of ferro molybdenum it is 5 per cent.
According to the statement, Jindal Stainless is confident that these proposals will help the stainless steel industry thrive.
"We also request continuing export duty of 30 per cent on exports of chrome ore from the country. The issue of dumping and substandard imports from China, especially 200 series grades, is a well-established challenge. To address this issue, we propose the establishment of fixed tariff values for stainless steel and also amendment of the trade remedial laws to delete the 'lesser duty rule' and impose duty based on subsidy margin/dumping margin," Jindal added.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the interim budget on February 1.

Also Read

About 8,000 stakeholders to participate in 1st stainless-steel expo: ISSDA

India, Hong Kong customs dept unearth trade-based money laundering case

LS passes Bills to cap age of GSTAT Prez, effect Budget duty changes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game set to roll out globally on Nov 10

India, Bangladesh customs officials discuss opening of new customs stations

Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management acquires ATC India for $2 billion

Alco-bev industry players bullish on the upcoming Union Budget 2024

Fortis launches institute for specialised treatment of blood cancer

PhonePe appoints Ritesh Pai to lead fintech firm's global expansion plans

Marico says Q3 revenue falls in low single digits on weaker rural demand

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Customs duty Nirmala Sitharaman Jindal Group Jindal Stainless Jindal Stainless Steel steel ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon