Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance plans to raise $2 billion through asset-backed securities

Reliance plans to raise $2 billion through asset-backed securities

For the asset backed deal, the securities will be issued by a trust and backed by a pool of loans tied to the conglomerate's infrastructure and telecom divisions, the people said

reliance, reliance industries

In India, securitization deals generally take two forms: asset-backed securities, known locally as pass-through certificates, and direct assignments. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das, Divya Patil and Chien Mi Wong
 
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group is ramping up borrowing with a fresh yen loan and plans to raise about 180 billion rupees ($2 billion) through asset-backed securities, according to people familiar with the matter. The asset backed deal could be one of the largest such deals in India this year. 
For the asset backed deal, the securities will be issued by a trust and backed by a pool of loans tied to the conglomerate’s infrastructure and telecom divisions, the people said, adding that the securities could mature in three to five years. Barclays Plc is arranging the deal, the people said. 
 
Separately, Reliance Industries Ltd. is raising about ¥92 billion ($619 million) through a loan from a group of Japanese banks including Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, according to people familiar with the matter. The loan is being syndicated to the wider market, they said. 
Spokespeople at Reliance and Barclays didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment outside of business hours. 

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Coming up in 2026: A tale of three IPOs to script a new story for India Incpremium

reliance, reliance industries

Reliance set to gain most as China curbs price wars, says Morgan Stanley

Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani — all hands on deck.

Ambani rallies global allies as Reliance faces US-India trade storm

markets, Sensex, nifty

Why did Nuvama downgrade BFSI, upgrade IT & Reliance Ind? Find out here

Reliance

RIL's growth plans, Jio listing can lead to re-rating of its stockpremium

In India, securitization deals generally take two forms: asset-backed securities, known locally as pass-through certificates, and direct assignments. Though a small market, securitization volume in the country is set to touch a record high of more than 2.5 trillion rupees in the year ending March, according to a June note from ICRA, an affiliate of Moody’s Ratings.  
The sale is being arranged as Ambani’s Reliance Industries — India’s most valuable company and the operator of the world’s largest refining complex — has been caught in the crosshairs of discord between the US and India, where President Donald Trump has attacked the South Asian nation for buying Russian oil. 
Reliance’s PTC deal will also give investors an opportunity to own top-rated asset-backed securities in a market where issuance is largely dominated by shadow lenders, which are non-bank financial firms. The transaction is set to be completed by mid-September, the people said. 
--With assistance from P R Sanjai.

More From This Section

Google

Explained: How Google kept Chrome after its biggest antitrust showdown

Urban Company

Urban Company sets price band at ₹98-103 per share for ₹1,900 cr IPO

Sam Altman, OpenAI

­OpenAI plans to add safeguards to ChatGPT for teens, others in distress

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL

Small cars remain base, but SUVs can't be ignored: Maruti MD Takeuchi

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI sets Sep 5 as record date to exercise call option on Tier-II bonds

Topics : Reliance Industries finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategyGST RatesSchool Holiday on September 4Bihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon