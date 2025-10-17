Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Platforms Q2 net profit jumps 13% to ₹7,379 crore on higher ARPU

Jio Platforms Q2 net profit jumps 13% to ₹7,379 crore on higher ARPU

The gross revenue stood at ₹42,652 crore in the second quarter of FY25, 14.9% higher than the corresponding period of the previous year

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 36,332 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 31,709 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,379 crore for the July-September quarter of 2025-26, driven by a rise in average revenue per user and higher traction in fixed wireless access service, JioAirFiber.

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 36,332 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 31,709 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross revenue stood at Rs 42,652 crore in the second quarter of FY25, 14.9 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.

 

ARPU - a key metric for telcos - increased by 8.4 per cent to Rs 211.4 during the reported quarter from Rs 195.1 a year ago.

Jio added over 10 lakh new homes each month, taking the total connected premises to about 2.3 crore with fixed broadband. JioAirFiber reported a subscriber base of 95 lakh, with the speed of connecting over 10 lakh new homes every month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Company News Reliance Jio Q2 results

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

