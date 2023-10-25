Jio, Plume partner to provide smart home, small biz services to subscribers

Telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Wednesday announced a partnership with Plume to provide smart home and small business services to its subscribers in the country.

The alliance will deliver services, through Plume's scalable cloud platform, to about 200 million premises in India, according to a release.

"With this new partnership, Jio will deploy 'HomePass' and 'WorkPass' consumer services enabled by Plume's AI-powered and cloud-based platform, including whole-home adaptive WiFi, connected device and application performance optimisation, cyberthreat protection for connected devices, advanced parental controls, WiFi motion sensing and more," according to the release.

Jio, the release said, is harnessing Plume's cloud platform "to bring best-in-class in-home experiences to consumers in India".

Access to Plume's 'Haystack' Support and Operations Suite will enable Jio's customer support and operations teams to identify, analyse, and act faster on performance-related issues, find and isolate the location of network faults, and monitor the overall customer experience.

"Jio specialises in meeting the digital needs of customers based in India, providing fixed-line and wireless services delivered through the cloud, with all the infrastructure hosted in the country...

"Jio has built world-class JioFiber and JioAirFiber networks, designed to deliver reliable and high-speed internet and entertainment services to every home of the country," the release said.

Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen said with scalable and leading-edge platforms from partners like Plume, Jio will continue to strengthen and enhance its connected home service offers and experience.

"Our ability to offer a tailored and highly scalable cloud-based solution to meet the needs of the Indian market will enable Jio to rapidly expand its services offering," Plume Chief Revenue Officer Adrian Fitzgerald said.

