JM Financial Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹313 crore

JM Financial Ltd has reported a 50 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax of ₹313 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, driven by strong performance in its corporate advisory, capital markets and private business segments.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹209 crore in the same period of the last year, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

For the nine months ended December 2025, JM Financial's PAT jumped 69 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,037 crore, it added.

Fees and commission income increased by 32 per cent to ₹306 crore, while operating PAT rose 17 per cent to ₹244 crore. Its consolidated net worth stood at ₹10,418 crore, up 17 per cent.

Vishal Kampani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JM Financial Ltd, said the company crossed ₹1,000 crore in PAT during the first nine months, with strong execution of strategies across businesses.

"Private Markets, which provides a natural hedge to volatility in the capital markets business, has witnessed a robust pipeline of syndication transactions and is continuing strong progress in recoveries," he said.

In the quarter, the private markets division's profit rose 82 per cent to ₹111 crore, while the corporate advisory and capital markets unit's profit increased 12 per cent to ₹89 crore. The affordable home loans segment grew 53 per cent to ₹22 crore.

The wealth and asset management business saw recurring AUM rise 33 per cent year-on-year to ₹33,144 crore, and the mutual fund AUM for non-liquid schemes increased 15 per cent to ₹12,021 crore.

JM Financial said it closed 12 capital market transactions worth around ₹36,000 crore during the quarter and has a strong pipeline of deals ahead.