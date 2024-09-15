Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy arm commissions 300 MW wind power plant at Tuticorin in TN

JSW Energy arm commissions 300 MW wind power plant at Tuticorin in TN

The newly commissioned wind power project will contribute significantly to the renewable energy portfolio, supporting the vision of a greener and sustainable future, the company said

JSW energy

Image: X@JSWEnergy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy on Sunday announced that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two Ltd, has successfully commissioned a 300 MW wind power plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.
The ISTS-connected (Inter-state transmission system) wind power project was awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in tranche X, a company statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This marks the first-ever greenfield wind power plant commissioned by the company for the SECI, it noted.
The newly commissioned wind power project will contribute significantly to the renewable energy portfolio, supporting the vision of a greener and sustainable future, the company said.
 
The additional 150 MW of wind capacity awarded under SECI Tranche X located at Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu, is also nearing completion with 138 MW already commissioned, it informed.
Subsequent to this, total current installed capacity stands at 7,726 MW while the under- construction capacity stands at 2,114 MW, that is expected to be commissioned by the end of FY 2025.

More From This Section

Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Blackbox

Black Box expects rise in India biz share, hire 400 people in 2 yrs

ICRA

ICRA ESG Ratings gives its first rating to InCred Financial Services

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for 2nd consecutive time

liquor beer

Raise a toast! SOM Distilleries debuts in Karnataka with Woodpecker beer

real estate

Gaurs Group to invest Rs 1,600 crore to build luxury flats in Ghaziabad

The Company's current installed wind capacity stands at 2,152 MW.
Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy said in the statement, This achievement moves us closer to our target of 10 GW installed capacity by FY2025. Additionally, we have a robust pipeline of renewable projects, propelling us towards our goal of 20 GW before 2030."

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of wind, solar, hydro and thermal power plants. The Company's current renewable pipeline stands at 8.3 GW with PPAs signed for 2.3 GW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

JSW Neo Energy bags 600 MW wind-solar hybrid project from MSEDCL

solar projects

JSW Neo Energy bags 200 MW wind-solar hybrid project from from MSEDCL

Sajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

Paris Olympics: What car did Sajjan Jindal promise to Indian medallists?

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure Q1 results: Net profit fall 9% on higher expenses

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India

JSW MG to launch 5 cars in next 12 months: CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba

Topics : JSW Group JSW Energy JSW Wind Power Projects wind power sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon