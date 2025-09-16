JSW Infra gains 3% on 30-year pact with Kolkata port to reconstruct berths

JSW Infrastructure share price today: Shares of JSW Infrastructure, India's second-largest private port operator, rose around 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹324.25 on the NSE after the company signed a 30-year concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata, for a major berth modernisation project at the city’s Netaji Subhash Dock.
At 12:45 PM, the stock was trading at ₹320.55, up 1.8 per cent compared to the previous day's close of ₹314.9 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was trading at ₹25,194.8 levels, up 125.6 points or 0.5 per cent. The stock has recovered around 44 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹218.2 touched on February 18, 2025. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹67,336.55 crore.
According to a filing on the exchanges, the project involves reconstruction and mechanisation of berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis through PPP mode, to boost cargo-handling efficiency.
In July this year, the company announced the receipt of a letter of award for the reconstruction of two berths at Netaji Subhash Dock of Kolkata Dock System, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata.
The concession has been executed through JSW Kolkata Container Terminal, a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated earlier this year for the purpose. The initiative aims to strengthen Kolkata Dock System's container and cargo operations, supporting growing trade on India's eastern coast.
In another development, JSW Infra's subsidiary, JSW Port Logistics, acquired an 86-acre brownfield rail siding in Kudathini, Karnataka, for ₹57 crore to develop a multi-modal logistics park with a total planned investment of ₹380 crore.
The facility will include a rail freight terminal, container handling systems, and an inland container depot. Operations at the logistics park are expected to commence within six months. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
JSW Infrastructure Q1FY26 results
In the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹389.57 crore, up 31 per cent from ₹296.55 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations grew 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,223.85 crore from ₹1,009.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹581 crore, an increase of 13 per cent Y-o-Y.