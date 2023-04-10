close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 cr from Mitsui at Rs 2,750 cr valuation

It plans to plough-in the funds to strengthen its market presence and further enhance tech capabilities, the statement said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
JSW

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group's business-to-business e-Commerce arm on Monday announced a Rs 205 crore fund raise from Japan's Mitsui & Co.

The Series A funding, which is also the maiden capital raise from an institutional investor by JSW One Platforms, has been done at a valuation of Rs 2,750 crore, as per an official statement.

The USD 22 billion conglomerate had launched the business in July 2021, aiming to leverage on its expertise in manufacturing and building materials, tech-enabled logistics and credit, to be a platform of choice for MSMEs and Enterprises in India.

It plans to plough-in the funds to strengthen its market presence and further enhance tech capabilities, the statement said, adding that it is expanding operations in newer geographies like NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

It will also invest in credit, logistics, and technology stack to improve customer experience.

Masaharu Okubo, the country chairperson in India of Mitsui & Co said the investment should be seen as one which signals its belief in the firm's robust business model and also long-term growth prospects of the B2B e-commerce space.

Also Read

JSW Energy Q2 net up 37% to Rs 466 cr; Parth Jindal joins board

JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao

JSW Energy seeks shareholders' nod to appoint Parth Jindal as director

JSW Group to foray into lending with Rs 400 cr investment in captive NBFC

JSW Energy likely to close Rs 10,530-cr Mytrah acquisition by December-end

Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Jio Platforms gets Rs 350 crore deal to run NIC's cloud services for 5 yrs

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%

Singapore's Temasek buys 41% stake in Manipal Health for $2 billion: Report

JSW One Platforms' chief executive Gaurav Sachdeva said Mitsui has prior experience of working in the B2B space.

"Their investment will help us penetrate deeper into the industrial and construction industries. We also look forward to bringing other industry segments onto the platform and will continue to leverage technology to be an industry-leading platform for MSMEs," he added.

Parth Jindal, director of the company, said India is home to 5 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises in the building and manufacturing sector, and the company aims to supply building material to them.

Other key players in the infrastructure space, especially Birlas and L&T have plans or are already operating dedicated e-commerce platforms.

JSW One Platforms is targeting to invest up to Rs 4,000 crore for the e-commerce business by FY27.

Sachdeva had previously said that it will start looking for external investors after hitting a gross market value of the goods sold on the platform at USD 1 billion per year.

The company, which is funded by the JSW group's cement, steel and paints arms, aims to break even and start registering profits by FY27, at which point of time it is targeting to have a GMV of USD 5 billion on the platform.

Topics : JSW

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon