Autodesk brings regional offering to India, enables local data storage

Autodesk now offers India as a primary data region, enabling AECO firms and public entities to meet regulatory needs with secure, local cloud storage and collaboration

Autodesk on Thursday announced the expansion of its localised data offerings to include India. Photo: Bloomberg

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Autodesk on Thursday announced the expansion of its localised data offerings to include India, providing customers the ability to store and manage project data locally. India now joins the United States, European Union, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Canada in benefiting from Autodesk’s global regional storage options.
 
With India now available as a primary project data storage location, businesses and public sector organisations—especially in regulated sectors such as government, infrastructure, and utilities—can meet customer requirements and preferences while benefiting from enterprise-grade security, privacy, and recoverability.
 
“India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey, where the convergence of infrastructure growth and data-driven innovation is reshaping industries. The newly introduced India-based regional storage offering will empower businesses and public institutions to harness the full potential of cloud-powered design and construction, while delivering international standards of data integrity and performance,” said Kamolika Peres Gupta, Vice-President, India and SAARC, Autodesk.
 
 
According to organisations surveyed for Autodesk’s 2025 State of Design & Make report, digital transformation is delivering a 50 per cent return on investment in architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) industries, particularly in productivity, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
 
However, in India, 37 per cent of organisations cited a lack of trust in tools due to concerns over data security. The new India regional offering aims to address this by providing access to secure cloud collaboration tools backed by localised data storage.

AECO customers can now select India as their primary data storage region when using Autodesk Docs, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. This capability supports Autodesk’s commitment to offer more cloud collaboration choices and equips organisations to manage project data effectively within the country.
 
“India is a strategic growth market for Autodesk and we are launching focused initiatives to offer tailored design and make solutions suited to Indian realities. The expansion of the regional storage offering to India is another step that reiterates our commitment to India by supporting its vision for resilient, tech-enabled infrastructure while empowering customers to lead with confidence in a digital-first environment,” Peres added.
 
Autodesk’s regional offerings are supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS).
 
In June 2025, Autodesk also launched localised building information modelling (BIM) solutions tailored to India’s infrastructure needs, aimed at supporting smarter, more efficient and sustainable development.
       

Topics : data storage industry data storage technology Data storage

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

