Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jupiter Wagons bags contract to make double-decker automobile carriers

These automobile carrier Wagons will be able to carry SUVs on the bottom and top deck and come with a number of advanced technologies like articulated bogies

IT contracts

Representational Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mobility solutions provider Jupiter Wagons on Friday said it has secured a "significant" contract from a leading automobile maker for manufacturing four rakes of double-decker automobile carrier worth around Rs 100 crore.
These automobile carrier Wagons will be able to carry SUVs on the bottom and top deck and come with a number of advanced technologies like articulated bogies and reduced idling time on account of sick wagon substitution, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Such wagons are being introduced to the Indian Railways for the first time, considering the maximum moving dimensions, which not only suit the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) but will also comply with a large section of the available national railway network, it added.
"We are ready to leverage our expertise and resources to deliver these wagons, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and performance," said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director at Jupiter Wagons.
Jupiter Wagons provides comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger and metro coaches, braking systems, commercial vehicles and marine containers, among others.
The company has four manufacturing facilities -- Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore and Jabalpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt completes Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, ops begin Nov 1

PM Modi to inaugurate 402 km section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

TMS Ep548: Delhi-Meerut RRTS, freight corridor, media stocks, EV batteries

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

PM dedicates 77-km Western Dedicated Freight Corridor section to nation

Godrej Consumer expects to deliver mid-single digit volume growth in Q3

Tesla recalls over 1.6 mn imported vehicles for steering, door issues

Modi Group plans Rs 6,000 crore investment in the next five years

Q3 securitisation volume falls 17% to Rs 38,000 cr, but up 20% in 9 months

Narayana Health gets Irdai nod to launch health insurance business

Topics : automobile manufacturer Auto sector Dedicated Freight Corridor Indian Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon