Jupiter Wagons to invest Rs 2,500 crore for production capacity expansion

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) on Tuesday announced Rs 2,500 crore capacity expansion plan to establish a new facility in Odisha to produce state-of-the-art forged wheelsets.

The new plant will expand the production capacity of the company’s subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited (JTRFPL), from 20,000 forged wheelsets per annum to 100,000 forged wheelsets per annum. The plant is expected to be fully operational by calendar year 2027. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JWL also informed that it has changed the name of its unit Bonatrans India Private to Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory.

“This latest investment underscores our vision of innovation and excellence as we now aim to deliver world-class products to global markets,” Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons said.

According to the company’s statement, “the plant will serve both domestic and international markets, with approximately 50 per cent of the production capacity dedicated to exports, primarily to its partner Tatravagonka A.S., a Slovakian rail infrastructure company, and other European players.”

The move aligns with the company’s strategy to support the “Make in India” initiative, boosting India's manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the company's role in the global supply chain. Moreover, the railway infrastructure giant is expecting the project to strategically elevate its business model and further strengthen its margin profile.

Earlier, the company reported a revenue of Rs 887.2 crore for first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), while the profit stood at almost Rs 92 crore. Its market cap stands around Rs 22,668.20 crore.

The company’s shares on the national stock exchange (NSE) tumbled by a little more than 2 per cent in a day after reporting an intraday high of Rs 553.50. The shares closed at Rs 532.45 against Rs 545.20 the previous day.