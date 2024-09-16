Business Standard
Govt to launch super app streamlining railway services: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that more than 5,300 km of railway tracks were laid in 2023, a distance comparable to Switzerland's entire rail network

Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the substantial progress made by Indian Railways.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (September 16) said that the Indian government is working on a super app aimed at streamlining a variety of railway-related services. While the minister did not provide specific details about the app’s features, he indicated that it will enable users to book tickets, check PNR status, track trains, and access other functionalities.

Speaking to News18, Vaishnaw underscored the substantial progress made by Indian Railways under the NDA government over the past decade. He said, “From the passenger’s perspective, whatever services one may need will be available on the super app.”
The minister also highlighted significant infrastructure developments, noting that more than 5,300 km of railway tracks were laid in the previous year, a distance comparable to Switzerland’s entire rail network.

Railway safety

Regarding railway safety, Vaishnaw said, “Ten years ago, there were 171 rail accidents per year, which has now reduced to approximately 40 annually. Nevertheless, we are committed to implementing structural changes and developing new training methods to further decrease this number.”

He also spoke about the deployment of Kavach, an indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, in 10,000 railway coaches to enhance safety and prevent collisions and derailments.

Amrit Bharat trains

Additionally, the minister mentioned the Amrit Bharat trains, designed to offer affordable travel options for ordinary Indians, with journeys of up to 1,000 kilometres priced at around Rs 400-Rs 450.

Vaishnaw also spoke about the increasing international interest in India’s Vande Bharat trains. “We have already received inquiries for Vande Bharat from other countries, including Chile. However, we will be prepared to export from the fourth and fifth versions of Vande Bharat,” he added.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

