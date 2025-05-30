Kanakia, Hines, Mitsubishi partner for $1 bn commercial project in Mumbai

Mumbai-based real estate developer Kanakia Group has entered into a joint venture with Hines, a global real estate investment manager from the US, and two of Japan’s most prominent conglomerates — Mitsubishi Estate Co. (MEC) and Sumitomo Corporation — for an office project with a gross development value (GDV) estimated to be around USD 1 billion, according to a source.
The consortium will develop a premium office project in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), India’s costliest office hub, with an investment of ₹3,000 crore.
The proposed development will offer 1.5 million square feet (msf) of premium office space integrated with top-tier amenities, including F&B and retail zones. The project is being designed by the American architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF).
Rasesh B. Kanakia, chairman, Kanakia Group, said, “This site holds special significance for us, and we are confident that Hines will bring a world-class product that will set new standards in India. We will continue to explore similar partnerships in the future to drive sustainable value creation.”
Also Read
Currently, Kanakia has over 8.6 msf of upcoming projects with a GDV of ₹12,825 crore.
The project is expected to benefit from its strategic location and connectivity via the BKC Connector Road, Santacruz–Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension, upcoming Mumbai Metro lines, and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train terminus.
Amit Diwan, senior managing director and head of India at Hines, said, “This project marks a significant milestone in our journey in India. It reflects our commitment to deepening our presence in Mumbai and highlights our strategic partnerships with MEC and Sumitomo. Hines and Kanakia teams have worked on this project jointly for over a year already, and the project is progressing very well.”
“Given India’s strong demographic tailwinds, along with the right fundamentals and market conditions, we’ve been seeing more investor interest in the country and continued demand for our office and residential projects,” Diwan added. “This project is an excellent addition to our India portfolio, and we look forward to delivering the highest quality development that Hines is known for.”
Hines has assets worth USD 90.1 billion under its management as of 31 December 2024, with a portfolio of 108 msf across 30 countries. Sumitomo entered the Indian real estate market in 2016 by participating in a high-grade apartment development, the Krisumi City Project, in Gurugram. Mitsubishi expanded its India footprint in 2023 with a business park development in Chennai.
JLL was the transaction advisor for the deal.
Additionally, BKC hosts offices of several multinational conglomerates as well as top Indian businesses. As of December 2024, the area's weighted average quoted rents (WAQR) ranged from ₹250 to ₹400 per sq ft per month. However, it has also seen deals with a monthly per sq ft rent of over ₹800 (Tesla and BNP Paribas).