Indian consumer evolving due to rise in digital penetration: HUL chairman

Indian consumer evolving due to rise in digital penetration: HUL chairman

He also stated that India is well poised to deliver strong and consistent growth, supported by rising affluence, a burgeoning middle class and a vibrant young working population

Nitin Paranjpe, HUL chairman

HUL is also building distinctive moats that Paranjpe said will help it thrive in the future. Image credit: Wikipedia

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:05 AM IST



The Indian consumer is rapidly evolving due to increased digital penetration and access to information, Nitin Paranjpe, chairman of Hindustan Unilever, said in his letter to shareholders in the company’s annual report.
 
He also stated that India is well poised to deliver strong and consistent growth, supported by rising affluence, a burgeoning middle class, a vibrant young working population empowered by a strong public digital backbone and growth-oriented policies.
 
“Economic development, technological advancements and a better quality of life have fuelled the aspirations of our consumers. These new dynamics present a significant opportunity for the FMCG sector,” he added. 
 
 
The company is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of the aspiring Indian, and its strategy is clear, future-focused and rooted in creating value for all stakeholders.

Reflecting on FY25, Paranjpe said, “In the financial year 2024–25, the business witnessed a challenging operating environment with uneven weather patterns, volatile commodity prices and muted consumer demand.”
 
“Against this backdrop, your company, Hindustan Unilever, has delivered a competitive and profitable performance by navigating short-term volatility while continuing to invest for the long term. We remain confident that the future holds a host of exciting opportunities.”
 
To connect with the digital-native consumer, he said the company is adopting a social-first approach in its marketing and creating engaging content. 
 
“We are strengthening our presence in channels of the future with a focus on the Future Core and Market Maker portfolio. In fact, we are deploying the Winning in Many Indias (WiMI) 2.0 approach to reach our consumers. WiMI 2.0 is based on the understanding that consumers across the economic pyramid will have varied interests and expectations, including what they buy and where they shop,” he added.
 
HUL is also building distinctive moats that Paranjpe said will help it thrive in the future. He noted that the company is leveraging its global repertoire of technology and innovation to bring science-backed products to consumers.
 
“Armed with our new strategy anchored around sharper portfolio choices, excellence in new demand drivers, acceleration of moats as well as the pillars of a winning culture and focused actions on sustainability, we are ready to serve the needs and leverage the opportunities of an evolving India. We believe that in partnering the nation, we are well placed to deliver growth in the future,” he said.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

