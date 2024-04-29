Business Standard
KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,036 crore in India, abroad

It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major.

KEC International on Monday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,036 crore in the domestic and international markets.
The company's transmission & distribution (T&D) division has secured orders for setting up overhead transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, KEC International said in a regulatory filing.
The railways business has secured an order for additional work in the conventional segment in India, while the cables business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, "these order wins have significantly enhanced our order book in the international T&D market and further strengthened our presence in the Middle East. The order inflows at the start of the financial year reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted order intake for the year."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major.
It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

