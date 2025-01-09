Business Standard

Keystone Realtors sale bookings up 40% to Rs 863 crore in Q3 on high demand

During the April-December period of this fiscal, the pre-sales increased to Rs 2,174 crore against Rs 1,423 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Keystone Realtors Ltd on Thursday reported a 40 per cent growth in sale bookings to Rs 863 crore in the December quarter on robust housing demand.

Keystone Realtors markets its properties under Rustomjee brand.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that its pre-sales or sale bookings stood at Rs 863 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 616 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, the pre-sales increased to Rs 2,174 crore against Rs 1,423 crore in the year-ago period.

"In the third quarter of 2024-25, we saw impressive growth across key business indicators," Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Keystone Realtors, said.

 

He said the company has almost achieved the pre-sales of 2023-24 in just 3 quarters of this fiscal, "putting us in a strong position to achieve the full year pre-sales guidance given by us".

Irani expressed confidence that the company is well-positioned to not only secure new projects but also execute them efficiently.

"The redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai are significant, and as the leading player in this space, we are strategically poised to leverage the current momentum. With a strong balance sheet, we are fully capitalised and prepared to seize these opportunities," he said.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

