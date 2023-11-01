close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Kia India sales jumps 4.4% at 24,351 units on positive festive season view

The company is working towards maintaining the same momentum in the coming months, he added

Kia India

Seltos led the sales for the company with 12,362 units while Sonet sales stood at 6,493 units, followed by Carens with 5,355 units and the EV6 with 141 units in the domestic market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kia India on Wednesday said its sales increased 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 24,351 units in October.
The company had dispatched 23,323 units in October 2022.
Last month, Seltos led the sales for the company with 12,362 units while Sonet sales stood at 6,493 units, followed by Carens with 5,355 units and the EV6 with 141 units in the domestic market.
"During the festive season, our customers' positive outlook has helped us achieve our fourth-highest monthly sales ever in India. The fact that our products like Seltos, Sonet, and Carens continue to dominate in their respective segments despite multiple new launches by competition is a major accomplishment," Kia India National Head, Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar, said in a statement.
The company is working towards maintaining the same momentum in the coming months, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

With Kia Seltos facelift in sight, dealers offer discounts to clear stock

Kia Seltos facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Ashok Leyland posts 13% rise in total sales to 16,864 units in October

315Work Avenue leases 162,000 sq. ft. of shared office space to BNY Mellon

TVS Motor posts 21% increase in total dispatches at 4,34,714 units

Deepesh Nanda appointed as President-Renewables, CEO & MD of TPREL

No impact on Indian biz amid WeWork Global's bankruptcy reports: Official

Topics : Kia festive season sale Festive sale

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon