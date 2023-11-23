Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

KIOCL requests stock exchanges to waive penalties of about Rs 17 lakh

The fine levied by exchanges has no impact on the financial, operation or other activities of the company, KIOCL said in a BSE filing

Fine, penalty, order, payment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned KIOCL on Thursday requested stock exchanges BSE, NSE and MSE to waive about Rs 17 lakh fine imposed on the company for non-compliance with norms related to appointment of independent directors.
The fine levied by exchanges has no impact on the financial, operation or other activities of the company, KIOCL said in a BSE filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The non-compliance with norms on the composition of the board was neither due to any negligence/default by the company nor within the control of KIOCL's management, and continuous efforts were made to meet the compliance requirements.
"NSE, BSE and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) have levied fine of Rs 5,42,800 each (incl GST) for the non-compliance with regulation-17(1) i.e., half of the board was not independent, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023," KIOCL said.
It further said the company is a government-owned entity where President of India has the power to appoint directors (including independent director) on the board.
All directors in KIOCL are appointed by Government of India (GoI) through its administrative ministry -- Ministry of Steel (MoS) -- and KIOCL has no role to play in the appointment of any director unless nominated by GoI, it explained.
The government has been requested for nomination of requisite number of independent directors on the board of the company. Therefore, all the three exchanges have been requested to waive the fine levied on the company, it said.
KIOCL operates a 3.5 MTPA iron-oxide pellet plant besides a blast furnace unit to manufacture 2.16 lakh tonne per annum pig iron at Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Also Read

SAFF Cup Final: India win their ninth title, beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties

Stock brokers upset over strict penalties, meet NSE, Sebi officials

RBI slaps penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, other entities

Consequence of failure to file deceased's ITR: Penalties, interest, jail

Sebi slaps Rs 45 lakh penalties on 9 entities for non-genuine trades

Daikin to accelerate supply of domestic products, 3rd plant goes on stream

Coal India's e-auction volume projected to double in second half of FY24

Bank of Baroda yet to complete forensic audit on mobile app fraud: Official

Amazon India, WBIDC sign MoU to boost e-commerce exports from West Bengal

Always evaluating options: IndiGo amid reports of inducting premium flights

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KIOCL stock exchange BSE NSE

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon