Kotak Mahindra Bank to be the biggest beneficiary of MSCI rejig

In a note, Nuvama Research. said that Kotak Mahindra Bank's weighting in the index has gone up by 135 basis points to 2.8 per cent

Samie Modak Mumbai
Kotak Mahindra Bank

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank will see the largest inflows due to the quarterly rebalancing announced by MSCI. The index provider has increased the weighting of the private sector lender in its indices on account of increased investment legroom for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
In a note, Nuvama Research. said that Kotak Mahindra Bank’s weighting in the index has gone up by 135 basis points to 2.8 per cent. This will result in inflows of $810 million (Rs 6,600 crore) by passive trackers. IIFL, meanwhile, projects inflows of $768 million (Rs 6,300 crore) as exchange-traded funds will have to buy 32.2 million shares of the lender on account of the increased weighting.

Meanwhile, MSCI has announced three additions and as many deletions to its India index. The newly-added stocks to the index are Max Healthcare Institute, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings. As a result, Max Health is expected to see inflows of $280 million (rs 2,300 crore), HAL $185 million (Rs 1,500 crore) and Sona $166 million (Rs 1,360 crore).
Besides, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Indus Towers have been removed from the index. The telecom tower company will see outflows of $80 million (Rs 650 crore), as per analysts.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Bank MSCI indices

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

