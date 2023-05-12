Kotak Mahindra Bank to be the biggest beneficiary of MSCI rejig

In a note, Nuvama Research. said that Kotak Mahindra Bank’s weighting in the index has gone up by 135 basis points to 2.8 per cent. This will result in inflows of $810 million (Rs 6,600 crore) by passive trackers. IIFL, meanwhile, projects inflows of $768 million (Rs 6,300 crore) as exchange-traded funds will have to buy 32.2 million shares of the lender on account of the increased weighting.

Kotak Mahindra Bank will see the largest inflows due to the quarterly rebalancing announced by MSCI. The index provider has increased the weighting of the private sector lender in its indices on account of increased investment legroom for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).