Monday, April 28, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / KPIT Technologies Q4 results: Profit up 49% at ₹244.7 cr; revenue up 16%

KPIT Technologies Q4 results: Profit up 49% at ₹244.7 cr; revenue up 16%

Revenue rose 15.9 per cent to Rs 1,528.3 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,317.8 crore a year ago

Pvt banks see sequential fall in profit

Voluntary liquidation & dissolution will further optimise operations of KPIT USA. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automobile-industry focused KPIT Technologies on Monday reported a 48.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 244.7 crore in the March quarter.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 164.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue rose 15.9 per cent to Rs 1,528.3 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,317.8 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, profit and revenue climbed 30.9 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

"We have consistently delivered 19 sequential quarters of growth in revenues and operating profits. China's mobility ecosystem has challenged global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) on the alteration of paradigms in speed, cost and innovation in vehicle development. We have made investments in leadership training, mobility-specific AI solutions, automation, platforms, tools & accelerators and new markets.

 

Also Read

Investors react as they watch the stock prices on a digital screen, at BSE building in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Sensex surges 1,921.15 pts to end at 38,014.62; Nifty zooms past 11,200 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew

DLF, Doms, KPIT: 5 stocks ideas to gift your beloved this Women's Day

q3 results

KPIT Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises 20.4% to Rs 187 cr, revenue up 17.5%

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Axis Bank, Nippon AMC, Maruti: JM Financial picks 12 stocks to buy for 2025

Palak Paneer Khichdi

Govt mulls guidelines on labelling 'analogue paneer' in hotels, restaurants

equity mutual fund performance, mutual fund returns India, market volatility impact, Nifty 50 decline, mutual fund NAV drop, equity-oriented schemes India, stock market correction 2025, best performing mutual funds, investment trends India, mutual fu

India to raise ₹300 bn via new 2035 bond, replacing 6.79% 2034 benchmark

"On the back of strong deal wins for strategic engagements, coupled with potential acquisition of specialized companies, we are positive about our medium-term growth trajectory," Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD of KPIT, said.

TCV (total contract value) of new engagements won during Q4FY25 was $280 million (about Rs 2,381 crore).

For the full FY25, profit grew 41.2 per cent to Rs 839.6 crore, against Rs 594.5 crore in the previous fiscal. The FY25 revenue increased 19.9 per cent to Rs 5,842.3 crore.

The Pune-headquartered firm also announced voluntary liquidation & dissolution of its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary PathPartner Technology Inc.

Voluntary liquidation & dissolution will further optimise operations of KPIT USA, the filing said.

The operations, employees & customer contracts of Path Partner Technology Inc (Path Partner USA) have been fully integrated into KPIT Technologies Inc (KPIT USA), it said.

Furthermore, the company announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to accelerate the development and realisation of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

"Our strong deal pipeline, opening of large engagements with likes of MBRDI for Mercedes Benz, eager response to our solutions at Global tech forums like CES, Bharat Mobility and Shanghai Auto Expo gives us confidence to add consistent value to clients," Sachin Tikekar, President and Joint MD at KPIT, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

PNB Housing Q4 results: Profit rises 25% to Rs 5.5 bn on home loan demand

castrol

Castrol India's profit rises to Rs 2.33 bn on strong engine oil demand

UCO Bank

UCO Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 665.7 cr, NPAs decline to 2.69%

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

IRFC Q4 results: Net profit down 3% at Rs 1,667 cr, expenses at Rs 5,042 cr

mutual fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 9% to Rs 228 cr

Topics : KPIT Technologies Automobile China liquidation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon