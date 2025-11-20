Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kyndryl renews pact with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IT and cybersecurity

Kyndryl renews pact with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IT and cybersecurity

The company will also revamp Vi's cybersecurity architecture to improve compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement

kyndryl

Kyndryl will develop and implement a cyber resilience framework centred on security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations, and incident recovery. (Image: X/@Kyndryl)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based IT firm Kyndryl on Thursday announced a three-year partnership renewal with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to transform the telecom operator's IT operations and provide a unified and integrated cyber resilience framework.

Kyndryl will develop and implement a cyber resilience framework centred on security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations, and incident recovery.

The company will also revamp Vi's cybersecurity architecture to improve compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements, the company said in a statement.

Further, Kyndryl will deploy a next-generation IT operations delivery model based on advanced automation and data-driven insights, alongside driving large transformation projects in backup, storage management and continuous data protection (CDP) to provide the telco with enhanced operational agility and reduce costs.

 

Vodafone Idea will continue to use Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-driven integration platform, to boost automation and data-led operational efficiency. To date, the platform has deployed over 1,000 automations at Vi, cutting delivery noise by 15 per cent and enhancing service visibility.

"At Vi, our focus is on building a resilient, scalable and intelligent IT backbone that can support rapid innovation and business agility. Our partnership with Kyndryl enables us to leverage advanced automation, AI-driven insights and a zero-touch operations model to optimise our IT infrastructure. This collaboration is a strategic step forward in aligning our technology investments with long-term business objectives and delivering greater value to our customers," said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

