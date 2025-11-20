Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Paytm nears pre-restriction UPI volumes, but market share remains lower

Paytm nears pre-restriction UPI volumes, but market share remains lower

Paytm logged 1.52 billion UPI transactions in October - its strongest in 20 months - yet its market share stayed below early 2024 levels as overall UPI volumes surged across the ecosystem

paytm

Although Paytm’s volume has grown over the past few months, its market share on UPI stood at 7.36 per cent in October.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major Paytm logged over 1.52 billion UPI transactions in October, its strongest in 20 months, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) curbs on Paytm Payments Bank in 2024.
 
The company processed 1.56 billion UPI transactions in January 2024, with the regulator imposing curbs on its payments bank at month-end. In February 2024, the volume of transactions processed by Paytm was down to 1.34 billion transactions, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
How has Paytm’s UPI performance changed since RBI’s restrictions?
 
The growth in Paytm’s UPI volumes comes at a time when founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had stated that the company’s market share on UPI would have grown in October despite low marketing spends.
 
 
“The intention is to make the product so simple and so lovingly acknowledge the customers who've stayed with us that we want them to become the brand investor to attract more customers… Surprisingly, our marketing spends have not grown, but our UPI market share should have grown,” he said in a call with analysts following the firm’s second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings.

Also Read

stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 18: PhysicsWallah, BSE, HCL Tech, Infosys, Paytm

paytm

Paytm unveils all-new app with AI features to enhance payment experience

Paytm

Paytm launches travel app with AI integration for seamless trip planning

Paytm

Looking to buy Paytm stock? Brokerages predict up to 30% upside in 1 year

MSCI stocks to buy, sell: outlook on Paytm, GE Vernova, Fortis Health, Siemens Energy

MSCI Nov rejig: Should you add Paytm, Fortis, GE Vernova to your portfolio?

 
Why is Paytm’s market share still lower despite higher volumes?
 
Although Paytm’s volume has grown over the past few months, its market share on UPI stood at 7.36 per cent in October. The share was 7.1 per cent in September 2025.
 
However, at a time when Paytm processed 1.56 billion transactions in January 2024, its share of UPI volume was recorded at 12.86 per cent.
 
The lower market share, despite processing volumes close to pre-restriction levels, stems from the overall expansion of transactions on real-time payment rails.
 
In October 2025, UPI clocked 20.70 billion transactions as compared to 12.20 billion in January 2024.
 
Who are the leading players in the UPI ecosystem?
 
PhonePe continued to hold a leadership position in market share at 45.47 per cent in October 2025, followed by Google Pay’s 34.62 per cent. Paytm continued to be the third-largest app by UPI volume.
 
This was followed by Navi’s 2.77 per cent and Super.money’s 1.28 per cent in the same month.

UPI market share in October 2025

Company Volume (in billion) Market share by volume (in %)
PhonePe 9.41 45.47
Google Pay 7.16 34.62
Paytm 1.52 7.36
Navi 0.57 2.77
Super.money 0.26 1.28
  Source: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

More From This Section

Gagan Banga, vice-chairman and MD of Indiabulls Housing

IHC's $1 bn Samman Capital investment won't be hit by court case: Bangapremium

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra to transfer road asset worth ₹1,702 cr to its public InvIT

Unilever

Unilever considers sale of British brands Marmite, Bovril, Colman's: Report

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma inks licencing pact with Actimed for cachexia treatment

This is the first time that TCS has taken a bet on a capex-heavy industry. The firm has historically preferred to build businesses organically rather than look for acquisitions.

TCS, TPG form alliance as $1 bn investment accelerates AI data centre plan

Topics : Paytm UPI transactions NPCI Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon