L&T acquires 12.25% stake worth Rs 12.5 crore in quality management firm

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has acquired 12.5 million equity shares, representing a 12.25 per cent stake, in the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM), the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The acquisition, worth Rs 12.5 crore, aligns with L&T’s broader mission to elevate the global perception of ‘Brand India’ by enhancing product and service quality across various sectors.

In its filing, L&T said that the shares were allotted on Thursday. The company added that this move strengthened L&T’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and global standards within the Indian industry. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indian Foundation for Quality Management

Founded in 2023, the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) is a not-for-profit organisation incorporated under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. IFQM offers expertise and solutions that help businesses continuously improve their products and services, thereby enhancing India’s global standing in terms of quality.

L&T’s Q1FY25 performance

In the June quarter (Q1FY25), L&T Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,786 crore, marking an 11.7 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by improved order execution and higher revenue. L&T’s revenue for the period rose by 15.1 per cent to Rs 55,210 crore.



The company’s management has maintained its guidance for FY25, expecting a 15 per cent increase in revenue and a 10 per cent rise in order inflow, with core margins projected at 8.25 per cent.

R Shankar Raman, the company’s chief financial officer, at the time emphasised that L&T was looking ahead to energy transition opportunities. He stated that the company would re-brand and re-purpose its power business as ‘carbon-lite’ to focus on initiatives such as carbon capture, in line with global efforts towards sustainability.

