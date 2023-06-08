close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

L&T Finance Holdings declares final dividend Rs 2 per share; stock falls 1%

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings fell over 1 per cent at Rs 105.60 on BSE

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, on Thursday declared final dividend of Rs 2 per share, the company said in a BSE filing.
Shares of L&T Finance Holdings fell over 1 per cent at Rs 105.60 on BSE.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on June 08, 2023 has, inter alia, recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.
The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing annual general meeting will be credited and dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM.

In April, L&T Finance Holdings reported a 46 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net income to Rs 501 crore for the March 2023 quarter, boosted by better margins as its high-yielding retail book grew at a faster rate.
The company said for the full year, the consolidated net income rose 52 per cent to Rs 1,623 crore, as its retail portfolio rose to 75 per cent of the total loan book, up from 51 per cent a year ago, giving it a better margin.

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study

Air India to issue a refund to those affected by flight diversion on June 6

Mother Dairy reduces MRP of Dhara edible oil by Rs 10 per litre

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for esomeprazole magnesium

TCS records higher attrition rate among women than male colleagues in FY23


The margin expansion was also surprising due to cheaper funds, which declined by 4 bps to 7.46 per cent for the year.
At 7.46 per cent, this was the lowest ever yearly weighted average cost of borrowing at 7.46 per cent, down 4 bps compared to FY22, in an environment of rising interest rates, the company said in a statement.

The year also saw the highest annual retail disbursements of Rs 42,065 crore, driven by strong growth across all retail segments, which in turn was an accelerated reduction in wholesale book by 54 per cent to Rs 19,840 crore.
Topics : L&T Fin Holdings dividend BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
3 min read

Air India to issue a refund to those affected by flight diversion on June 6

Air India
2 min read

Mother Dairy reduces MRP of Dhara edible oil by Rs 10 per litre

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani stocks gain up to 5% after stock exchanges widen circuit filters

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

LIC
1 min read

TCS defies tech-sector inertia: Top execs see salary hikes in FY23

TCS defies tech-sector inertia: brass sees no salary erosion in FY23
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon