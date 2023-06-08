Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for esomeprazole magnesium



Esomeprazole is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems (such as acid reflux and ulcer). It works by decreasing the amount of acid your stomach makes. It relieves symptoms such as heartburn, difficulty swallowing, and cough. Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for esomeprazole magnesium for delayed-release oral suspension, 20 mg and 40 mg, the company said in a BSE filing on Thursday.





Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, on Thursday, marginally rises at Rs 514.20 on BSE. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “This medication helps heal acid damage to the stomach and esophagus, helps prevent ulcers and is expected to help prevent cancer of the esophagus.”



Esomeprazole magnesium for delayed-release oral suspension, 20 mg and 40 mg had annual sales of $42 mn in the United States. Esomeprazole belongs to a class of drugs known as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). The product will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

In May, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd reported a 25.36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 296.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 impacted by impairment of goodwill of a wholly-owned subsidiary. The group now has 370 approvals and has so far filed over 442 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.



Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,010.6 crore, as against Rs 3,805.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing. The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 397.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 11, 2023.