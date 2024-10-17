Business Standard
Nokia cuts 2,000 jobs in China, 350 in Europe as part of restructuring

A Nokia spokesperson confirmed the company had opened consultations relating to laying off 350 employees in Europe but declined to comment on Greater China

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters STOCKHOLM
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Nokia has laid off close to 2,000 people or about a fifth of its employee base across Greater China and plans to cut another 350 jobs across Europe as part of efforts to lower costs, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

As of December 2023, Nokia had 10,400 employees in Greater China and 37,400 employees in Europe.
 
The company laid out plans last year to cut up to 14,000 jobs to reduce costs and save between 800 million euros ($868.08 million) and 1.2 billion euros by 2026.
 
 
The new cuts are part of that number, the sources said.
 
Nokia on Thursday reported a 9% rise in third-quarter operating profit mostly due to cost cuts. But its net sales missed estimates, sending its shares down 4%.
 

Topics : Nokia Telecom industry

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

