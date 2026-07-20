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L&T secures multiple EPC orders for iron ore, steel and zinc projects

Larsen & Toubro has secured multiple orders from leading domestic metals and mining companies, including contracts for an iron ore handling plant in Chhattisgarh.

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Larsen and Toubro (L&T) also secured multiple Design & Build and Balance of Plant (BoP) packages from a public sector Navratna company for the expansion of its steel plant in West Bengal from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders from leading domestic metals and mining companies, including contracts for an iron ore handling plant in Chhattisgarh, a steel plant expansion in West Bengal and a zinc processing plant.
 
In an exchange filing, the engineering and construction major said its metals & minerals (M&M) business arm has secured the orders, one from India's largest iron ore producer, a public sector company, for Package #BE-01C of an 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) iron ore handling plant in Chhattisgarh. The project is part of the miner's expansion programme to raise its iron ore production capacity to 100 MTPA by 2030.
 
 
L&T said the scope of work includes design and engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of a downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, a Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and associated auxiliary facilities.
 
The company also secured multiple Design & Build and Balance of Plant (BoP) packages from a public sector Navratna company for the expansion of its steel plant in West Bengal from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA.
 
Moreover, it won an EPC order from a private sector metals producer for a zinc processing plant. The order covers design and engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning, and associated site services.
 
Commenting on the order wins, L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan said the contracts "reaffirm L&T's enduring leadership in the minerals and metals EPC sector and reflect the deep trust customers place in our ability to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity".
 
"These orders across the mining, ferrous and non-ferrous sectors reaffirm our customers' confidence in L&T's engineering expertise and project execution capabilities. They strengthen our position as a trusted partner in developing India's metals and minerals infrastructure," T Kumaresan, senior vice-president and head – Utilities & Metals at L&T, said. 

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Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Larsen & Toubro Company News BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

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