Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lenskart prepares for IPO, seeks to raise up to $1 billion from bankers

Lenskart prepares for IPO, seeks to raise up to $1 billion from bankers

Eyewear startup Lenskart is targeting a valuation of $7-8 billion and plans to list by the end of the financial year 2026

lenskart

Lenskart (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eyewear startup Lenskart has invited bankers to pitch for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise between $750 million and $1 billion, according to a report by Moneycontrol on Thursday. The company is targeting a valuation of $7-8 billion and plans to list by the end of the financial year 2026.
 
Earlier news reports suggested a potential IPO timeline of around two years. In November 2024, it was noted that Lenskart’s valuation could increase by 20 per cent to $6 billion if a $200-300 million secondary share sale materialises.
 
The company has already raised $200 million from Fidelity Management & Research Company and Temasek, achieving a $5 billion valuation. Over the past 18 months, it secured nearly $1 billion in funding, despite a challenging financial climate in 2022-23, with investments from KKR and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
 
 
The proposed secondary share sale, in which new investors purchase shares from existing stakeholders, is attracting interest from current investors like Fidelity and Kedaara Capital. Such deals see the proceeds go to the selling shareholders rather than the company itself. Lenskart recorded secondary transactions totalling $650 million last year.
 
Founded in 2010, Lenskart has raised a total of $1.08 billion and now operates over 2,500 stores, with 2,000 located in India. The company is aggressively expanding its presence in untapped Indian markets and scaling its international operations across Asia. Lenskart has also made strategic acquisitions, including the AI-based computer vision startup Tango Eye and a stake in the Paris-based eyewear brand Le Petit Lunetier.
 
In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Lenskart’s revenue grew by over 40 per cent, doubling its growth from the previous year. Despite this, the company posted a loss of Rs 10 crore on revenues of Rs 5,427 crore in FY24.

More From This Section

Eli Lily (Photo: Bloomberg)

Eli Lilly to set up global capability centre in Hyderabad, hire 1K people

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Poised to achieve portfolio of 700 hotels by 2030, double revenue: IHCL

Swiggy

Swiggy launches Swiggy Serves; aims to distribute 50 million meals by 2030

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

Mercedes reports best-ever annual sales; to roll out 8 models in 2025

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Envision bags 1GW wind, first 320 MWh BESS orders from Juniper Green Energy

Topics : Lenskart initial public offerings IPOs IPOs ipo filing IPO fundraising valuation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon