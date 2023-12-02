Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

LIC amends norms for inclusion of shareholders' directors on its board

At present, LIC has five executive directors, including Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty, nine independent directors and one government nominee Director MP Tangirala

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC was listed on bourses following the largest initial public offering in the Indian capital market last year. (Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned insurer LIC on Saturday said it has amended a framework to allow the induction of shareholders' directors on its board.
LIC was listed on bourses following the largest initial public offering in the Indian capital market last year. The government raised Rs 20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurer.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Life Insurance Corporation of India (shareholders' director) Regulations, 2023, was notified in the Gazette of India on December 1, 2023, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
The corporation would, upon notice of not less than one thousand shareholders or one-tenth of the total number of shareholders, whichever is lower, elect a shareholders' director through a general meeting of such shareholders, the regulation said.
The person elected as a shareholders' director would be appointed by the board for a term of 4 years and eligible for re-election and re-appointment for another term of 4 years, it added.
At present, LIC has five executive directors, including Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty, nine independent directors and one government nominee Director MP Tangirala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIC gets income tax penalty notice of Rs 84 cr; insurer to file appeal

Strategy shift at top insurer LIC aids in lowering govt borrowing costs

Mercedes-Benz eyes 20% sales from pre-owned segment this year: Official

Pre-owned medical equipment imports to enhance accessibility: MTaI

Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 5 million units sales of pre-owned cars

Air India pilot unions express concern over flight duty, rest period scheme

Chennai-based Shrinithi Capital aims to double AUM to Rs 600 cr by 2024

Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures launches Rs 250 cr fund for startups

Tata Power acquires Bikaner-Neemrana Transmission Project via bidding

Bharti Telecom buys 1.35% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 8,301 crore

Topics : Life Insurance Life Insurance Corporation Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon