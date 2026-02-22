Lodha Developers signs ₹365 crore joint development deal in Mumbai

Lodha Developers has signed a joint development agreement with Sahana Properties and Resorts and Sahana Builders and Developers (landowners) to develop land in Mumbai for a consideration of Rs 364.80 crore.

According to the deal-related details accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the company will develop multiple land parcels situated in the Parel-Sewree division in Mumbai. Overall, the land spans an area of 41,526.07 square metres.

The deal was registered on 11 February, with a stamp duty of Rs 37.2 crore. Lodha will get 63 per cent of the sale income from the potential development on the land, while the rest of the income will be given to Sahana. Email queries sent to Lodha Developers remained unanswered.

Parel and Sewree are premium real estate micro-markets in Mumbai. In 2025, Parel recorded 404 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 1,169 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence. As of the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025), the average property rate in the area stood at Rs 38,942 per square foot, up from Rs 38,329 per square foot in the same quarter last year.

Sewree, on the other hand, saw 170 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 852 crore in 2025. The property prices in the area stood at Rs 59,295 per square foot as of Q4 2025, down from Rs 61,798 per square foot in Q4 2024.

The company, in its Q3 FY26 investor presentation, noted that acquiring land under various modes and across cycles allows it to choose projects with targeted margins and returns from a large opportunity set that includes aggregated land, outright purchase on a bilateral basis, auction redevelopment, and JDAs with landowners.