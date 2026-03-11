Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LPG shortage forces Infosys to limit catering services on campuses

LPG shortage forces Infosys to limit catering services on campuses

Food courts at Infosys campuses in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai will operate with limited menus as LPG supply curbs linked to the West Asia crisis disrupt catering operations

Infosys

Infosys has also urged employees to cooperate during the period of constrained supply

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services major Infosys has issued an advisory to employees across its campuses in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai after LPG availability for food court vendors was curtailed following revised government guidelines on the fuel’s use across sectors.
 
The ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the resulting curbs on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies are beginning to ripple through corporate campuses in India, forcing companies to adopt contingency measures for food services.
 
According to the company’s communication to employees, seen by Business Standard, food court operations will be realigned from March 12. Certain offerings will be limited, including the withdrawal of live counter options.
 
 
Limited menus and alternate cooking arrangements
 
To manage the disruption, the company has introduced several temporary measures.

Also Read

Nomura

Nomura cuts India FY27 GDP forecast to 7% amid West Asia conflict

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Petrochemical units, power plants to face brunt of gas allocationpremium

UAE, Iran war

Iran warns oil could hit $200 a barrel amid threat of continuous strikes

fertiliser

Fiscal pressures may mount on govt in FY27 amid West Asia war: Expertspremium

crude oil, oil sector

IEA to release record 400 million barrels of oil from stockpiles

 
“Food courts across campuses will operate with limited menus. Some of the cooked food will be sourced from vendors’ central kitchens externally, and alternative cooking arrangements such as electrical appliances and biofuel will be used more extensively,” the advisory for employees at the Pune campus said.
 
“Food court vendors are currently receiving reduced LPG supplies from their respective providers. Despite their sincere efforts to continue operations, the limited availability of LPG is restricting their ability to operate at full capacity,” the company added.
 
Infosys has also urged employees to cooperate during the period of constrained supply. Staff have been advised to avoid organising on-campus events that require catering and to bring food from home wherever feasible to reduce pressure on campus food services.
 
Biogas capacity on campuses
 
Infosys is among a handful of companies that operate biogas plants at their campuses. According to the firm’s FY25 ESG report, it has created capacity to treat 100 per cent of organic waste generated on campuses, including food and garden waste, through biogas plants and organic waste converters.
 
However, it could not be ascertained what proportion of the company’s fuel requirements is currently met through biogas.
 
The situation reflects the broader impact of supply constraints triggered by the West Asia crisis, which has begun affecting commercial LPG availability for sectors such as hospitality, corporate catering and institutional kitchens across the country.
 

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland breaks ground for EV battery pack facility in Tamil Nadu

Rasna

Rasna eyes up to 20% growth as early summer boosts beverage demandpremium

Fino Payments Bank

Telangana High Court reserves order on Fino Bank MD arrest in GST case

Cred logo

Cred gets final license from RBI to operate as payment aggregator

HDFC ERGO General Insurance (Photo: Wikimedia)

HDFC ERGO General Insurance appoints Parthanil Ghosh as MD & CEO

Topics : Infosys lpg crisis West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks in Focus TodayAgniveer Registration 2027Is Instagram Down? Gold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance