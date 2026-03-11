HDFC ERGO General Insurance appoints Parthanil Ghosh as MD & CEO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance’s board on Wednesday approved the appointment of Parthanil Ghosh as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), effective April 16, subject to regulatory approvals.

He will succeed Anuj Tyagi, who currently serves as the general insurer’s MD & CEO. Tyagi resigned on January 16, 2026, to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

He joined the company in 2016 following the merger with L&T General Insurance and has served as executive director since May 1, 2025.

Ghosh has over three decades of professional experience in financial services and insurance, including more than 16 years of experience across the entire value chain in the general insurance industry.

Keki M Mistry, chairman of the board at HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “Ghosh brings extensive industry knowledge, deep operational insight and strong strategic leadership to the role. The board is confident that he will build on that success story and take the company to the next level.”