Lupin, Amman Pharma collaborates for exclusive marketing of Ranibizumab

Pharma major Lupin Limited has partnered with pharmaceutical manufacturer Amman Pharmaceuticals Industries (Amman Pharma) for exclusive marketing and commercialisation of Ranibizumab, a biosimilar of Lucentis, in the West Asian region.

In a press release, Lupin stated, "Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanised IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (mCNV)."

Both companies have collaborated for the marketing of Ranibizumab in select territories of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The press release further stated, "Both Lupin and Amman Pharma are united in their mission to provide innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions to patients in the MENA region."

Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, said, "Our aim is to be at the forefront of transforming patient's lives and building a healthier, brighter future for all. We are excited about the partnership with Amman Pharma to bring Ranibizumab to the MENA region."

Fadi Alatrash, general manager of Amman Pharma, said, "We are proud to partner with Lupin, a world-leading biopharmaceutical company, to market and commercialise Ranibizumab. This partnership is aligned with our mission to provide high-quality products and access to advanced biosimilars to patients in the region. It also expands our biosimilar portfolio and strengthens our position in the niche Ophthalmology market."