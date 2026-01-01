Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tarun Garg takes charge as Hyundai Motor India's first Indian MD & CEO

Tarun Garg takes charge as Hyundai Motor India's first Indian MD & CEO

Garg's leadership will focus on four key pillars of future-ready strategy; people and market focus; customer-centric approach and 'Make in India, Made for the World' impetus

Tarun Garg

Tarun Garg succeeds Unsoo Kim, who is returning to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said Tarun Garg has officially assumed charge as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) from January 1, 2026.

This is the first time an Indian national is heading Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the Indian arm of South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company, since its inception 29 years ago.

He succeeds Unsoo Kim, who is returning to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea.

It is a testament to Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's leadership and India's growing strategic importance in the global automotive landscape, HMIL said in a statement.

 

This leadership transition underscores Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's growth story and its strategic importance, setting the stage for a new era of innovation, resilience, and progress, it said.

Garg's leadership will focus on four key pillars of future-ready strategy; people and market focus; customer-centric approach and 'Make in India, Made for the World' impetus.

"With over three decades of automotive experience, Garg brings in the right expertise to lead HMIL's second phase of growth in India," the company added.

Commenting on his new role, Garg said,"My vision is to build on our strong foundation while accelerating HMIL's transformation towards sustainable growth, technological leadership, and unmatched customer delight."  He further said,"Aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' we will strengthen Hyundai's legacy and create meaningful mobility solutions that not only empower people but also connect communities and enrich lives."  Last year in October, HMIL board approved the elevation of Garg, who was its Chief Operating Officer, as Managing Director and CEO from January 1, 2026, as part of its succession planning.

The company had announced investments of Rs 45,000 crore by FY30 for accelerating EVs, hybrids and connected mobility, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor India Ltd CEO

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

