Govt freezes Vodafone Idea AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore; repayment from FY32

The government has decided to freeze the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Vodafone Idea (Vi) at Rs 87,695 crore and permitted the company to repay these dues over the financial years 2031-32 to 2040-41, sources told Business Standard.
How will the frozen dues be reassessed under DoT guidelines?
The dues, frozen as of December 31, 2025, will be reassessed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Deduction Verification Guidelines (DVG), and a government-appointed committee will decide the outcome of the reassessment, the sources said. The DVG, first introduced around March 2020, is an internal standard operating procedure followed by all DoT field offices to verify deduction claims from telecom operators’ gross revenue (GR) to arrive at AGR.
How did Vodafone Idea’s stock and disclosure respond?
Vodafone Idea’s stock tanked following the news and closed the day 11.53 per cent lower. In its statement to the exchanges, Vi said it had not “received any communication from the government” regarding the proposed amnesty.
“As and when there is any development which requires disclosure, we will do the needful,” Vi said in its statement to the exchanges.
What dues still fall due before FY32, according to sources?
The AGR dues for the company for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 will have to be paid by Vi between 2025-26 and 2030-31, sources said.
Why is the government proposing a longer repayment timeline?
“This will protect the interest of the 49 per cent stake that the government holds in Vi, while also allowing payment of dues in a timely manner. With this timeline, Vi should be able to revive itself and find investors,” a senior government official said.
How does the proposed freeze compare with Vi’s current AGR liability?
As things stand, Vodafone Idea’s total AGR dues to the government are Rs 83,400 crore. It was expected to begin making annual payments of Rs 18,000 crore from March 2026.
With this relief, the central government is of the opinion that the telco should either be able to raise funds for its turnaround or bring in a strategic investor, an official said.
What did the Supreme Court say about reassessment of Vodafone Idea’s dues?
The government’s move to freeze Vi’s AGR dues follows the Supreme Court’s nod to the Centre to go ahead with a comprehensive reassessment and reconciliation of Vi’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues up to the financial year 2016-17.
Modifying an October 27 order, the apex court had then said that the central government was free to take a call on the entire AGR dues of the debt-beleaguered company, instead of just the additional demand of Rs 9,450 crore, of which Rs 5,606 crore pertains to 2016-17.
What was the October 27 order about, and what remained unclear?
On October 27, a three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi had said that the central government was free to reconsider Vodafone Idea’s plea to set aside the additional demand of Rs 9,450 crore raised by the DoT.
It was, however, unclear whether the court’s go-ahead was to be applied only to the additional demand raised or to the entire AGR dues owed by Vodafone Idea. In 2020, the Supreme Court had upheld the DoT’s calculation of the telco’s AGR dues up to 2016-17, ruling out any further recalculation. Vodafone Idea’s liabilities were pegged at Rs 58,254 crore then, a figure that has since risen to Rs 83,400 crore.