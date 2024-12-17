Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Magicpin enters into quick commerce as 'magicNOW' with over 3,000 merchants

Magicpin enters into quick commerce as 'magicNOW' with over 3,000 merchants

Unlike other quick commerce players, magicpin will not operate via dark stores for food delivery, the company said in a statement

food delivery, online delivery

magicNOW will leverage the service of magicpin's logistic aggregator vertical -- Velocity.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyper-local e-commerce firm magicpin has forayed into quick commerce for food delivery with the launch of its magicNow brand that will work for over 2,000 food brands and 1,000 merchants to start with, the company said on Tuesday.

Unlike other quick commerce players, magicpin will not operate via dark stores for food delivery, the company said in a statement.

"magicNOW is to provide fast food delivery within a 1.5 km to 2 km radius to maintain freshness and cuisine integrity, and will be initially launched in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune," magicpin said.

magicNOW will leverage the service of magicpin's logistic aggregator vertical -- Velocity.

 

Under Velocity, magicpin acts as an aggregator of its third party logistics partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, Zypp etc for the supply backend, consolidating all 3PL services under one umbrella for brands and its sellers.

magicpin is currently offering Velocity to multiple brands including KFC, Burger King, IGP gifting etc.

More From This Section

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have crossed Rs 5 trillion in terms of funds raised, while the investment commitments have surpassed Rs 12 trillion for the first time as of September, according to data released by the Securities and Exchange Boar

Warmup Ventures launches Rs 300 cr fund to back early-stage startups

Adani

Seci's Adani solar deal faces scrutiny after being approved against advice

Debt funds

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,000 cr through debentures to repay existing loans

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

India's alternative assets market to grow 5x to $2 trn by 2034: Report

PremiumNPCIL

Nuclear Power Corp raises Rs 4,600 cr at 7.14% through 15 year bonds

"Our mission with magicNOW is to only deliver fresh food prepared by the restaurants and not operate via any dark stores, hence to maintain freshness and cuisine integrity, service is dedicated only to food delivery and will operate only within a 1.5km-2km radius of the consumer for 15 minutes quick delivery," magicpin co-founder and CEO, Anshoo Sharma said.

magicNow has already concluded a four-week pilot programme between November 14-December 15, during which it registered around 75,000 food deliveries in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore in select localities.

"magicNOW will deliver from over 2,000 brands like Chaayos, Faasos, Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's, Tacobell, Barista and more than 1,000 non branded local restaurants," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meesho

Small town buyers, Gen Z push Meesho's order growth by 35% in 2024

flipkart amazon

Why antitrust body CCI has moved Supreme Court against Amazon, Flipkart

Meesho

Meesho generates positive operating cash flow of Rs 232 cr in FY24

Premiume-commerce

D2C brands raise funds to boost sales through quick-commerce platforms

e-commerce

E-com retailers may clock Rs 120K cr in GMV during festive sales: Redseer

Topics : E-commerce marketplace Food delivery Food delivery in India online food delivery MagicPin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon