Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,000 cr through debentures to repay existing loans

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,000 cr through debentures to repay existing loans

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issue of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) to repay its outstanding loan.

Debt funds

Through this refinance, Embassy REIT will be able to secure around 70 basis points of interest savings from the existing rate. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issue of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) to repay its outstanding loan.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Embassy REIT said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through five-year coupon-bearing debt at an interest rate of 7.73 per cent.

Embassy REIT will utilise the proceeds from this debt raise to repay its certain existing debt.

Through this refinance, Embassy REIT will be able to secure around 70 basis points of interest savings from the existing rate.

Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Embassy REIT, said, the company has raised this amount at a highly competitive rate.

 

"Raising a 5-year NCD allows us to optimally stagger our liability profile and ensure we continue to finance our growth and the rollover of debt maturities prudently," he said.

More From This Section

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

India's alternative assets market to grow 5x to $2 trn by 2034: Report

PremiumNPCIL

Nuclear Power Corp raises Rs 4,600 cr at 7.14% through 15 year bonds

Air India

Air India announces international flight network upgrades for 2025

PremiumDabur India

FMCG major Dabur India's stock seems reasonably valued post correction

cci

CCI approves US-based KKR's proposal to acquire stake in Rebel Foods

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust.

Embassy REIT owns and operates a 51.1 million square feet portfolio of 14 office parks in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai.

Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 38.4 million square feet of completed operating area. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial Products on financing against shares

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma board approves fundraising plan of up to Rs 10,000 cr

Hinduja Group

Hinduja group firm to raise Rs 3,000 crore as debentures to fund RCap buy

SEBI

Sebi proposes changes to regulations regarding debenture trustees

India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 4

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: India need 33 runs to avoid follow-on

Topics : convertible debentures Embassy Reit Real Estate solar park

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon