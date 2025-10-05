Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Magicpin eyes 500k customers for food delivery vertical 'Inner Circle'

The newly launched service has achieved enrollment of over 1.5 lakh customers during the first month of its rollout in September

The early adoption numbers suggest strong resonance with our core audience | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Hyperlocal startup MagicPin on Sunday said it aims to onboard half a million students and corporate customers for its food delivery vertical Inner Circle by December.

Currently, students from more than 3,000 colleges and users from over 500 corporates across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata are enrolled in the Inner Circle platform.

The early adoption numbers suggest strong resonance with our core audience, particularly Gen Z students and young working professionals seeking value-driven experiences, Magicpin stated.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO and founder, Magicpin, said, "Programmes like Inner Circle create a balance of affordability and access. We aim to reach half a million students and corporate customers by the year-end. The overwhelming response in just one month is proof that the programme addresses a real need in the market".

 

To start availing the benefits of the Inner Circle programme, students and corporate users are required to register using their official college and official email ID, respectively.

Magicpin, backed by Zomato parent Eternal and Lightspeed, is India's third-largest food delivery platform, apart from its e-commerce offerings in the retail segment.

Indian firm Nav Wireless claims deployment of America's first LiFi internet

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

