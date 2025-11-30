Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra looks to bolster play in core SUV, electric vehicle segments

Mahindra looks to bolster play in core SUV, electric vehicle segments

The Mumbai-based auto major has no immediate plans to introduce CNG and other alternate fuel technologies in its product range

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

The company aims for the electric range to account for around 25 per cent of its overall volumes by 2028.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to stick to its strategy of offering premium and differentiated vehicles, comprising internal combustion engine-powered SUVs and electric vehicles, in order to further strengthen its presence in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, according to a top company executive.

The Mumbai-based auto major has no immediate plans to introduce CNG and other alternate fuel technologies in its product range as it wants to stick to its core brand identity and cater to a customer base which seeks differentiated products.

"Our focus has been ICE and electric, and we are fairly growing in these areas. In our personal vehicle portfolio, the customers want to have differentiated products; they do not want to be in the mass market," Mahindra & Mahindra President - Automotive Business R Velusamy told PTI in an interaction.

 

He noted that the company remains firmly focussed on the SUV segments with plans to drive in multiple models over the next four years.

The automaker, however, has no immediate plans to cater to the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment, he added.

Also Read

Mahindra

Mahindra to build 1,000 high-power EV chargers as it expands electric push

Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency, CAFE

CAFE weight relief will hit EV momentum in India: M&M, Tata Motorspremium

M&M share price

Nomura maintains 'Buy' on M&M, identifies the automaker as its top OEM pick

Mahindra SUV XEV 9S launch

Mahindra launches XEV 9S electric SUV at a starting price of ₹20 lakh

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays eyes to open first luxury Signature Resort in FY27

Velusamy noted that the automaker is focussing on maintaining its competitive edge in the domestic passenger vehicle segment through various initiatives like operational efficiency and technological advancements.

He noted that the SUV segment is still growing and the company plans to drive in more models between now and 2029.

In the electric vehicle segment, the company plans to sell around 7,000 electric vehicle units by the end of this fiscal year.

The company aims for the electric range to account for around 25 per cent of its overall volumes by 2028.

Mahindra has already sold over 30,000 EVs (BE 6 and XEV 9) over the last seven months, raking in a revenue of around Rs 8,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pipes, LNG pipes, natural gas

PNGRB expert panel calls for sweeping reform to unlock free gas market

tax notice to startups

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) gets two tax notices totalling ₹266.3 crore

Air India

Over 90% of Air India A320 fleet reset, operations continue smoothly

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy

RPG Life Sciences eyes GLP-1 entry, US market via plant acquisitionspremium

SDAL, CSIR-NAL

SDAL, CSIR-NAL partner for development of 150 kg class loitering munition

Topics : Mahindra Group Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon