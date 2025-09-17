Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / I-T dept conducts survey op against Marico Group over alleged tax evasion

I-T dept conducts survey op against Marico Group over alleged tax evasion

The tax department teams are scrutinising financial documents and transactions of the company as part of a tax evasion probe

Marico is one of India's leading consumer goods companies operating in the global beauty and wellness categories. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation at various business premises of the Marico group on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The action is being undertaken by the Mumbai investigation wing of the department.

The tax department teams are scrutinising financial documents and transactions of the company as part of a tax evasion probe, they said.

The company could not be contacted immediately for a comment on the I-T action.

Marico is one of India's leading consumer goods companies operating in the global beauty and wellness categories.

As per a company statement, during the 2024-25 fiscal it recorded a turnover of $1.3 billion through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa.

 

As part of a survey operation, the tax department makes a surprise visit at the business premises of the entity under investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

