Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were in the limelight on Wednesday, climbing nearly 4 per cent, taking its market valuation higher by Rs 10,519.95 crore.The stock rallied 3.61 per cent to settle at Rs 9,994.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 10,036.70.On the NSE, it moved up by 3.55 per cent to end at Rs 9,990.10 per piece. During the day, shares of the carmaker advanced 4 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 10,036.95.The stock was the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.The company's market valuation climbed Rs 10,519.95 crore to Rs 3,01,913.92 crore on the BSE in-line with a surge in its share price.Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched the new Invicto at introductory prices ranging from Rs 24.8-Rs 28.4 lakh as it looks to gain a foothold in the premium three-row multi-purpose vehicle segment.The company is looking to double its turnover to around Rs 1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31 from FY22 level in line with parent Suzuki Motor Corporation's global growth strategy, company Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Wednesday.The company expects India to "play a very big role" in Suzuki Motor Corporation's goal to achieve a global turnover of Rs 4.32 lakh crore in FY30-31, which would be exactly double the turnover of Rs 2.16 lakh crore achieved in FY21-22, he said.Maruti Suzuki India clocked net sales of Rs 83,798 crore in 2021-22. Takeuchi was speaking at the sidelines of the company's launch of premium multi-purpose vehicle Invicto, marking the mass market carmaker's entry in the over Rs 20 lakh segment.