Maruti Suzuki production decreases 1% to 174,978 vehicles in Sept

Production of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined to 2,304 units last month. It was 2,654 units in September 2022

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its total production declined by 1 per cent to 1,74,978 units in September.
The company had produced 1,77,468 units in September 2022.
Last month, production of entry level cars -- Alto and S-Presso -- declined by 70 per cent to 10,705 units from 35,887 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
Similarly, production of models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, declined to 90,849 units in September as against 92,717 units in the same month last year.
Production of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined to 2,304 units last month. It was 2,654 units in September 2022.
Total passenger car production dropped by 21 per cent to 1,03,858 units last month as against 1,31,258 units in the year-ago period.

Production of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and Jimny, however, rose to 56,579 units last month as compared with 29,811 units in September 2022.
Total passenger vehicle production fell marginally to 1,73,451 units last month over 1,73,929 units in September 2022.
Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production dropped to 1,527 units in comparison with 3,539 units in September 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

