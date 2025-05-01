Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki reports 7% increase in total sales in April at 179,791 units

Maruti Suzuki reports 7% increase in total sales in April at 179,791 units

The company sold a total of 1,68,089 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

MSI said its exports last month stood at 27,911 units compared to 22,160 units in the same month last year. | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a 7 per cent increase in total sales to 1,79,791 units in April.

The company sold a total of 1,68,089 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 1,38,704 units compared to 1,37,952 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, dropped to 6,332 units against 11,519 units in April last year. 

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, rose to 61,591 units from 56,953 units in the year-ago month.

 

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and XL6, clocked sales of 59,022 units last month compared to 56,553 units earlier.

Sales of van Eeco stood at 11,438 units last month against 12,060 units in April last year, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry were 3,349 units compared to 2,496 units earlier.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 27,911 units compared to 22,160 units in the same month last year. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

