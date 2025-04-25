Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, and Hindustan Zinc are among 37 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Other major companies to release their performance report for the January-March quarter include RBL Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial, Poonawalla Fincorp, and L&T Finance Holdings.
Tata Technologies will also be announcing its fourth quarter results today.
Reliance Industries Q4 result preview
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report modest earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, as analysts predict steady growth in its telecom and retail sectors, which may be offset by weakness in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment.
A Bloomberg survey of 16 analysts forecasts consolidated revenues of ₹2.42 trillion, reflecting a 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, while 10 analysts expect a net adjusted income of ₹18,517 crore, a 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline for Q4FY25.
Maruti Suzuki Q4 result preview
Maruti Suzuki is also anticipated to report subdued results for Q4FY25. Analysts expect a 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to ₹40,715 crore, but a 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit, which is projected to be ₹3,749.37 crore. The main points of focus for analysts during Maruti Suzuki’s Q4FY25 results will likely be the outlook for demand and the timeline for new product launches.
Market overview April 25
On Thursday, the markets broke their seven-day winning streak, ending in the red. The BSE Sensex fell by 315 points, closing at 79,801, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 82 points, finishing at 24,247.
India's stock markets today may face a balancing act between positive global sentiment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up by 154 points, trading at 24,528.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 25
- Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd
- Atul Ltd
- Aurum PropTech Ltd
- Bridge Securities Ltd
- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
- DCB Bank Ltd
- DMR Hydroengineering and Infrastructures Ltd
- Force Motors Ltd
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd
- Jaya Hind Industries Ltd
- Kesoram Industries Ltd
- Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd
- Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
- L&T Finance Holdings Ltd
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
- Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd
- Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
- Navkar Corporation Ltd
- New Delhi Television Ltd
- Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
- Orient Electric Ltd
- Oriental Hotels Ltd
- Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
- RBL Bank Ltd
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Rossari Biotech Ltd
- Sarlapolyplast Ltd
- Sasken Technologies Ltd
- Shriram Finance Ltd
- Tata Technologies Ltd
- Tejas Networks Ltd
- VST Industries Ltd
- Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
- Zensar Technologies Ltd