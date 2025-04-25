Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Q4 FY25 company results today: Reliance Industries, Tata Tech, RBL Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial, and Poonawalla Fincorp will be among 37 firms to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter

(Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, and Hindustan Zinc are among 37 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Other major companies to release their performance report for the January-March quarter include RBL Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial, Poonawalla Fincorp, and L&T Finance Holdings.
 
Tata Technologies will also be announcing its fourth quarter results today.
 

Reliance Industries Q4 result preview

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report modest earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, as analysts predict steady growth in its telecom and retail sectors, which may be offset by weakness in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment. 
 
 
A Bloomberg survey of 16 analysts forecasts consolidated revenues of ₹2.42 trillion, reflecting a 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, while 10 analysts expect a net adjusted income of ₹18,517 crore, a 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline for Q4FY25. 

Maruti Suzuki Q4 result preview

Maruti Suzuki is also anticipated to report subdued results for Q4FY25. Analysts expect a 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to ₹40,715 crore, but a 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit, which is projected to be ₹3,749.37 crore. The main points of focus for analysts during Maruti Suzuki’s Q4FY25 results will likely be the outlook for demand and the timeline for new product launches. 
 

Market overview April 25

On Thursday, the markets broke their seven-day winning streak, ending in the red. The BSE Sensex fell by 315 points, closing at 79,801, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 82 points, finishing at 24,247.
 
India's stock markets today may face a balancing act between positive global sentiment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
 
At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up by 154 points, trading at 24,528.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 25

  1. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd
  2. Atul Ltd
  3. Aurum PropTech Ltd
  4. Bridge Securities Ltd
  5. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  6. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
  7. DCB Bank Ltd
  8. DMR Hydroengineering and Infrastructures Ltd
  9. Force Motors Ltd
  10. Hindustan Zinc Ltd
  11. Jaya Hind Industries Ltd
  12. Kesoram Industries Ltd
  13. Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd
  14. Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
  15. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd
  16. Bank of Maharashtra
  17. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
  18. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  19. Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd
  20. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
  21. Navkar Corporation Ltd
  22. New Delhi Television Ltd
  23. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
  24. Orient Electric Ltd
  25. Oriental Hotels Ltd
  26. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
  27. RBL Bank Ltd
  28. Reliance Industries Ltd
  29. Rossari Biotech Ltd
  30. Sarlapolyplast Ltd
  31. Sasken Technologies Ltd
  32. Shriram Finance Ltd
  33. Tata Technologies Ltd
  34. Tejas Networks Ltd
  35. VST Industries Ltd
  36. Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
  37. Zensar Technologies Ltd

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

