Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mavenir deploying O-RAN technology for Vodafone Idea on millimeter wave

Cloud-based O-RAN technology has been leveraged by Jio and Airtel during 5G rollouts

Telecom

Representative Picture

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom network infrastructure provider Mavenir on Friday announced it is in the advanced commercial phase of a pilot deployment of an Open RAN (O-RAN) network for Vodafone Idea (Vi). The move may significantly reduce the cost of deployment for Vi when it rolls out a 5G network going forward.

Now underway, the deployment commenced in September 2023, and covers key launch sites and is currently carrying live commercial traffic ahead of a planned large-scale deployment. The pilot marks the first O-RAN-compliant deployment into Vodafone Idea’s network, utilising the N78 and N258 millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum bands and B1 supporting NSA architecture, both companies said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a telecom network, a Radio Access Network (RAN) allows the disaggregation of network equipment components, enabling a telecom company to source hardware and software from different vendors for network building.

Meanwhile, O-RAN is a totally disaggregated approach to deploying mobile fronthaul and midhaul networks built entirely on the cloud. Also, unlike the proprietary networks provided by Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and others, O-RAN networks are open and include elements from different vendors.

Mavenir's O-RAN deployment for Vi utilising millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum is interesting since it is well suited for 5G. The high-band, above 24 gigahertz (GHz), is a valuable resource when targeting densely populated urban areas, and offers telcos an opportunity to provide unprecedented speeds, low latency, and high capacity.

Mavenir is providing a complete, end-to-end cloud-native Open RAN system for Vi. This includes a range of telecom gear including commercial off-the-shelf hardware, radios and other equipment. Meanwhile, it will provide RAN software capabilities running on American software company Red Hat's hybrid cloud application platform OpenShift. The platform is optimised for deployment in urban environments.

“This Open RAN deployment, delivered through Mavenir’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem,” Jagbir Singh, Chief Technical Officer of Vodafone Idea, said. The telco sees a major role ahead for O-RAN technology in delivering the network enhanced capabilities, better total cost of ownership, and open interfaces that will push the industry forward in new ways, he added.

Also Read

Telcos likely to show little interest in upcoming spectrum auction

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

Airtel's contingent liabilities jump from Rs 4,100 cr to Rs 11,500 crore

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

Jio-Airtel battle for home Wi-Fi connections as they aim for higher Arpu

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services market cap tops Rs 2 trillion

Tata Housing sells residential plots worth Rs 650 crore in Bengaluru

Byju's EGM: Shareholders vote to remove CEO Raveendran and his family

Nvidia's blowout result shifts focus to AI-linked stocks of Indian firms

Engaging with competent authorities, use only genuine cheese: McDonald's


Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have tested out the technology as part of their 5G rollouts.

“Vodafone Idea is leading the way in bringing the clear benefits of O-RAN technology to the Indian market, which is characterised by unique challenges and opportunities, including its very large subscriber base, high level of population density and diverse deployment environments," BG Kumar, President Access Networks, Platforms, and Digital Enablement at Mavenir, said.

Mavenir is engaged in building out O-RAN technology platforms with greater flexibility, customisation and customer-focused innovation, he said, while driving down capital expenditure and operating expenditure for operators.
Topics : Bharti Airtel 5G spectrum telecom sector telecom investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon