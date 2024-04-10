MaxPetZ to use 3D printing for reconstructive surgeries in veterinary field

Veterinary hospital chain MaxPetZ on Wednesday announced that it will be introducing 3D printing technology to pre-plan various forms of reconstructive surgeries and curate tailor-made prosthetics in the veterinary segment.

"The hospital chain will be offering the 3D printing technology in all of its centres, across a spectrum of medical disciplines including gastrointestinal, cardiology, orthology, and neurosurgeries along with the treatment of cancer patients," MaxPetZ said in an official statement.

Speaking on the subject, Leena Dalal, senior veterinary surgeon and oncologist MaxPetZ said that this would be the first time in India that 3D Printing is being used to treat animals.

"Veterinarians while doing reconstruction surgeries, which range from complex fracture repairs to joint replacement or a tumour in the brain, can use the 3D technology to pre-plan surgeries or perform mock procedures," she added.

Kunal Dev Sharma, senior veterinary surgeon, head of orthopaedics and neurology, MaxPetZ said that the technology will enable us to plan surgery more accurately and also make customised implants.

The technology will also be used to produce teaching aids for the resident doctors at MaxPetZ that creates a visual impact and improves the learning curve and ability to rapidly assimilate and apply anatomical detail.

"We can use this technology to create 3D models of 2D echo or CT Scan images, which can then be used to understand and even pre-plan surgeries accordingly," Dalal said.

MaxPetZ specialists had introduced total hip replacement using moulds made from 3D printing in November 2023 and since then seven dogs have been successfully operated and a few others are in the planning stage.

"The 3D Printing technology can also be utilised for reconstructive surgeries, particularly in cases of cancer treatment, aiding in reducing disfigurement in animals undergoing cancer surgery," Dalal said.

"This approach will mark a significant stride forward in leveraging technology to improve both the quality of care and outcomes for animal patients," Sharma said.