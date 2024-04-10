Swiggy deliveres 6 million plates of Biryani this Ramzan, up by 15%

Food aggregator platform Swiggy said that close to six million plates of Biryani were ordered during the period of Ramzan, marking a 15 per cent increase compared to a regular month. The period considered is from March 12 to April 8, 2024.

Hyderabad stood out by ordering over a million plates of Biryani and 5.3 lakh plates of Haleem. Traditional favourites like Biryani, Haleem, and Samosa continued to dominate the Iftar table, showcasing their popularity during Ramzan.





ALSO READ: Swiggy gets another valuation hike to over $12.7 billion from Invesco During Ramzan, Swiggy witnessed a 34 per cent increase in Iftar orders between 5:30 pm and 7 pm. The top items ordered nationally for Iftar were Chicken Biryani, Mutton Haleem, Samosa, Falooda, and Kheer.

There was a significant increase in orders for popular dishes across the nation compared to normal days during Ramzan. Haleem saw a huge increase of 1454.88 per cent, followed by Phirni with an 80.97 per cent increase. Malpua orders went up by 79.09 per cent, while Falooda and Dates saw increases of 57.93 per cent and 48.40 per cent, respectively.

Cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Meerut saw a drastic increase in orders placed for Iftar sweet dishes, including Malpua, Dates, and Phirni during Ramzan.