Sensex (0.78%)
66185.74 + 509.81
Nifty (0.71%)
19814.45 + 139.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.99%)
6466.25 + 63.15
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
41708.60 + 303.75
Nifty Bank (0.30%)
44336.00 + 134.30
Heatmap

Israel releases video of 'Hamas weapons' at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli Defense Forces continue operation at Al-Shifa Hospital, allege it is a Hamas command centre

Gaza hospital, Al-Shifa hospital

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Israel has claimed that its soldiers found evidence that Hamas, the Palestine militant group that attacked the country on October 7, uses hospitals in Gaza to store explosives and weapons for terror activities.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shared on social media a video that purportedly shows Hamas using a building at Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, as an operational headquarters as well as a storage facility for equipment.

The IDF continued its operation at Al-Shifa Hospital, which it believes is a Hamas command centre hiding behind 2,000 civilians using it as a shelter.

In the video, Israeli military spokesperson Jonathan Conricus, accompanied by camerapersons, purportedly entered the hospital to present "evidence" of Hamas' weapons cache within the facility's premises. The video, which the IDF claims to be "unedited", shows CCTV cameras at the MRI building of the hospital.

"Without any doubt, Hamas systematically uses hospitals for its military operations in violation of international law," Conricus said inside the hospital.


The spokesperson and the camerapersons then proceed to the MRI room, where they find military "grab-bags" (bags stocked with weapons and ammo for grab-and-go circumstances in a combat zone). The camera then zooms in on the bag, which clearly shows an AK-47, cartridges and a grenade, among other things.

Also Read: Israel prez suggests deploying force in Gaza; US warns against occupation

"These weapons have absolutely no business being inside a hospital. The reason they are here is because Hamas put them here because they use this place like many other hospitals and ambulances for illicit military purposes," Conricus said in the video.

Meanwhile, witnesses say that Israel’s raid on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital has brought “terror and death” to the thousands trapped inside.

Omar Zaqout, an emergency room employee at al-Shifa told Al Jazeera that Israeli soldiers have “detained and brutally assaulted some of the men who were taking refuge at the hospital”.

“Israeli forces took the detained men naked and blindfolded. They did not bring any aid or supplies, they only brought terror and death,” he said.

“More than 180 dead bodies are deteriorating and are still lying in the hospital’s yard,” he said, adding, “The situation is very terrifying, gunshots are heard everywhere in the hospital’s perimeters.”

Both the Israeli military and Hamas have accused each other of waging a "propaganda war" against each other since the region plunged into chaos following the October 7 attacks. Morphed photos and decontextualized videos unrelated to the ongoing crisis have often been found doing the rounds on social media with false claims.

While authentic footage and firsthand accounts of the destruction have been circulated extensively, there have also been instances of people disseminating misinformation and misrepresenting videos from unrelated incidents.

For example, the IDF claimed yesterday that a Hamas-operated tunnel leads to Gaza's Rantsi hospital. In a video quite similar to the one released today, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari enters the basement of the Ransi hospital, through the tunnel, where he finds "operational gears" of Hamas.

Also Read: Turkish President labels Israel a 'terrorist state', Netanyahu hits back

Hagari then points to a poster carrying Arabic inscriptions on a wall, alleging it mentions "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood", the name given to the October 7 Hamas attack, and a list of Hamas operatives guarding Israeli hostages.

However, multiple fact-checkers have refuted the claim and countered that the inscriptions are just days of the week written in Arabic script. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Australia mulls jail term for high-risk migrants who breach visa conditions

Israel prez suggests deploying force in Gaza; US warns against occupation

SpaceX to launch its mega rocket again months after first attempt fails

Goyal meets YouTube CEO, discusses opportunity to collaborate in India

US Congress approves temporary funding, averts government shutdown

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza Gaza conflict BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon